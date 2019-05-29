Frost and Madrigal homer to lead Winston-Salem to 9-1 win over Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Frost and Nick Madrigal connected on back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 9-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday.

Frost hit a three-run shot before Madrigal hit a solo shot that gave the Dash a 4-1 lead.

The Dash later added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh to put the game away.

Winston-Salem southpaw John Parke (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Nelson Hernandez (5-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up five runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wes Rogers doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Mudcats.