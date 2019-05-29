Davidson, Neslony spur Mississippi to 6-3 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Tyler Neslony homered and had two hits, and Tucker Davidson tossed six scoreless innings as the Mississippi Braves beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-3 on Wednesday.

Davidson (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three while allowing three hits.

Up 1-0 in the eighth, Mississippi extended its lead when Connor Lien hit a two-run double and then scored on a three-run home run by Cristian Pache.

Following the big inning, the Blue Wahoos cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Mark Contreras hit a three-run home run.

Jeff Ames (1-2) went two innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.