Oyervides, Valenzuela carry Dos Laredos to 9-2 win over Saltillo

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Valenzuela hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Jose Oyervides allowed just three hits over six innings as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos beat the Saraperos de Saltillo 9-2 on Wednesday.

Oyervides (6-3) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.

Dos Laredos took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run home run by Roberto Lopez.

Following the big inning, the Saraperos cut into the deficit in the third inning when Juan Perez scored on an error.

The Tecolotes later added one run in the sixth and two in the seventh and eighth to put the game away.

Kelvin Marte (2-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and nine hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out two and walked three.