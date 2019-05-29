Sports
Hernandez’s homer leads Quintana Roo to 10-3 win over Leon
LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 10-3 win over the Bravos de Leon in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.
The home run by Hernandez scored Quincy Latimore to give the Tigres a 3-1 lead.
After Quintana Roo added a run in the fifth on a single by Latimore, the Bravos cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Daniel Cornejo hit a two-run single.
The Tigres later added five runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to put the game away.
Felipe Arredondo (1-3) got the win in relief while Leon starter Daniel Guerrero (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Cornejo singled three times, driving home two runs for the Bravos.
The teams split the doubleheader after Leon won the first game 3-0. With the win, Quintana Roo improved to 4-1 against Leon this season.
