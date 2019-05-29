Hernandez’s homer leads Quintana Roo to 10-3 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 10-3 win over the Bravos de Leon in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The home run by Hernandez scored Quincy Latimore to give the Tigres a 3-1 lead.

After Quintana Roo added a run in the fifth on a single by Latimore, the Bravos cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Daniel Cornejo hit a two-run single.

The Tigres later added five runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Felipe Arredondo (1-3) got the win in relief while Leon starter Daniel Guerrero (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Cornejo singled three times, driving home two runs for the Bravos.

The teams split the doubleheader after Leon won the first game 3-0. With the win, Quintana Roo improved to 4-1 against Leon this season.