Glenville State aims to clear player amid agent-rule mistake

Glenville State is working to clear Phil Bledsoe after the Division II college basketball player mistakenly used a new NCAA rule permitting only Division I players to declare for the NBA draft and sign with an agent while maintaining college eligibility.

Compliance coordinator Bill Lilly told The Associated Press the school submitted a reinstatement request to the NCAA on Thursday, a process he says first requires a school to declare an athlete ineligible in order to ultimately clear him for competition. Lilly says the request cites "misadvisement," meaning he offered incorrect guidance to the 6-foot-6 junior amid confusion about the rule adopted in August following a federal corruption investigation into the sport.

It's unclear exactly when a ruling could come, though Lilly estimated it could take seven to 10 days.

