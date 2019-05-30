Sports
Mundell, Hilliard lift Albuquerque over Reno 7-5
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Brian Mundell tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the Reno Aces 7-5 on Thursday. With the victory, the Isotopes snapped a five-game losing streak.
Sam Hilliard tripled and singled with two runs for Albuquerque.
Down 2-1, the Isotopes took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Drew Weeks and Dom Nunez both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.
The Isotopes later added two runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Pat Valaika hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Mundell, while Valaika and Josh Fuentes hit RBI doubles in the seventh.
Reno saw its comeback attempt come up short after Marty Herum hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Albuquerque lead to 7-5.
Albuquerque starter Pat Dean (1-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Alex Young (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.
For the Aces, Juniel Querecuto tripled and singled.
