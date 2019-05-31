Miller’s homer leads Tacoma to 7-0 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Ian Miller hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to a 7-0 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The home run by Miller scored Robert Perez to give the Rainiers a 2-0 lead.

The Rainiers later scored five runs in the fourth to put the game away.

Tacoma starter Anthony Misiewicz (2-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Logan Allen (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Chihuahuas were blanked for the third time this season, while the Rainiers' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

The Rainiers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-0.