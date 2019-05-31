River Plate beats Athletico to win Recopa Sudamericana title

River Plate celebrates their 3-0 Recopa victory over Brazil's Athletico Paranaense at the Recopa Sudamericana final soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, May 30, 2019. AP Photo

Argentina's River Plate has won the Recopa Sudamericana with two goals in injury time against Brazil's Athletico Paranaense.

The Recopa is played between the champions of Copa Libertadores and the winners of Copa Sudamericana.

River's goal in the 3-0 victory Thursday was scored by Ignacio Fernandez at 15 minutes, equaling the result of the first leg in the city of Curitiba last week.

Just when the 62,000 spectators at the Monumental de Nunez stadium thought the decision was going to penalties, Lucas Pratto scored the second at 91 minutes.

Matias Suarez added the third four minutes later.

Pratto, who also netted goals that gave River its fourth Copa Libertadores title in 2018, said the Recopa proves River is the best of the continent.

River's Recopa title was coach Marcelo Gallardo's 10th, a club record.