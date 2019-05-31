Duke blasts its way past Texas A&M in NCAA tournament

Duke’s Erikson Nichols slams a three-run home run during a four-run fourth-inning rally as the Blue Devils beat Texas A&M, 8-5, in the NCAA baseball tournament Morgantown Regional on Friday. Special to the News & Observer

It was a pitchers’ duel…until it wasn’t.

A pair of three-run home runs led Duke over Texas A&M, 8-5, in the first game of the NCAA Morgantown Regional.

The Blue Devils (32-25) couldn’t really get anything going, sending the minimum to the plate in two of the first three innings, only getting one hit.





Their fortunes changed in the fourth inning, when Michael Rothenberg and Kyle Gallagher singled with no out. Erikson Nichols hit a long home run to left field to clear the bases and give Duke a 3-0 lead.





Chris Crabtree followed the home run with a double up the middle and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He came home on an RJ Schreck grounder to second base, with Crabtree beating the throw home to give the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead.





Texas A&M (37-22-1) made up a run on a Braden Shewmake sacrifice fly to left field an inning later.





Duke put it out of reach in the eighth inning with four runs. Rothenberg scored on a wild pitch and Rudy Maxwell blasted a three-run homer to left for an 8-1 Duke lead.





The Aggies made a rally in the ninth with singles by Zach DeLoach and Ty Coleman and two more scores off of wild pitches by Blue Devils reliever Thomas Girard.





Matt Dockman replaced Girard on the mound and finished off the last two batters and Duke advanced to a Saturday winner’s bracket game.

John Lowe Special to the News & Observer

Ben Gross had a stellar start for Duke, allowing only one run off of four hits while striking out five in seven innings, picking up his seventh win of the season.





The Blue Devils will play the winner of the West Virginia-Fordham game. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday.