Taijeron hits for cycle, sparks Syracuse’s 13-4 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Travis Taijeron hit for the cycle, as the Syracuse Mets topped the Pawtucket Red Sox 13-4 on Friday.

Taijeron singled in the second, tripled in the third, homered in the sixth and doubled in the seventh.

Syracuse had a big five-run third inning in the blowout victory. The Mets sent 10 men to the plate as Danny Espinosa hit a three-run home run en route to the seven-run lead.

Syracuse right-hander Casey Coleman (1-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Teddy Stankiewicz (2-4) took the loss in the International League game after giving up seven runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Syracuse took advantage of some erratic Pawtucket pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Gorkys Hernandez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Red Sox.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 8-4 against Pawtucket this season.