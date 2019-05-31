Amaya’s double leads Great Lakes to 9-6 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Jacob Amaya hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 9-6 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday.

The double by Amaya capped a four-run inning and gave the Loons a 5-3 lead after Romer Cuadrado scored on a double and Hunter Feduccia scored when a runner was thrown out earlier in the inning.

With the score tied 5-5 in the sixth, the Loons took the lead for good when Dan Robinson hit an RBI triple, bringing home Leonel Valera.

Starter Jose Chacin (5-2) got the win while Angel Acevedo (0-6) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Dwanya Williams-Sutton homered and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair for the TinCaps.