Wilkerson, Shaw spur San Antonio to 3-0 win over Omaha

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Travis Shaw homered and had three hits, and Aaron Wilkerson allowed just one hit over seven innings as the San Antonio Missions beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-0 on Friday.

Wilkerson (4-0) struck out six and walked three to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the first, San Antonio took the lead on a single by David Freitas that scored Shaw. The Missions then added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Shaw scored on a single before he hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Josh Staumont (0-3) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

The Storm Chasers were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Missions' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.