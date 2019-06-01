Valenzuela’s triple leads Dos Laredos to 9-6 win over Durango

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Roberto Valenzuela hit a two-run triple in the second inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 9-6 win over the Generales de Durango on Friday.

The triple by Valenzuela scored Juan Martinez and Johnny Davis to give the Tecolotes a 5-3 lead.

The Generales tied the game in the fourth inning when Santiago Gonzalez hit a two-run home run.

The Tecolotes took the lead for good in the sixth when Balbino Fuenmayor hit a solo home run.

Fuenmayor hit two solo home runs for Dos Laredos.

Jose Meraz (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jesus Barraza (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Daniel Mayora homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Generales.