Bishop hits grand slam, leads Tacoma over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Braden Bishop hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-5 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday.

The grand slam by Bishop scored Kristopher Negron, Chris Mariscal, and Billy Cooke to give the Rainiers a 6-0 lead.

The Rainiers later tacked on a run in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Robert Perez hit an RBI single, while Tim Lopes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ian Miller in the eighth.

Reggie McClain (1-1) got the win in relief while El Paso starter Jerry Keel (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

With the win, Tacoma improved to 6-3 against El Paso this season.