Diamondbacks look to stop 5-game slide

New York Mets (28-29, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-30, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (6-2, 2.78 ERA, .88 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-14 in home games. Arizona has slugged .456, good for second in the National League. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .566 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Mets are 13-20 on the road. New York is slugging .418 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a slugging percentage of .615. The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Zack Wheeler notched his fifth victory and Adeiny Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for New York. Matt Andriese registered his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 31 extra base hits and is batting .289. Ketel Marte is 15-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Alonso leads the Mets with 19 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Todd Frazier has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .290 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (hamstring), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).