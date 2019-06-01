Gibson scheduled to start for Minnesota against Tampa Bay

Minnesota Twins (38-18, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (35-20, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (5-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Rays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Minnesota will square off at Tropicana Field on Saturday.

The Rays are 17-12 in home games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the American League. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .354.

The Twins are 19-9 on the road. Minnesota has hit 106 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads them with 17, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 24 extra base hits and is batting .278. Tommy Pham is 15-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Polanco leads the Twins with 30 extra base hits and has 27 RBIs. Max Kepler is 15-for-38 with six doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Twins: 8-2, .290 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Tommy Pham: day-to-day (leg), Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hamstring), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (hand), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Twins Injuries: Michael Pineda: 10-day IL (knee), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Nelson Cruz: 10-day IL (wrist), Mitch Garver: 10-day IL (ankle).