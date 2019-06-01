Viloria, Jones lead NW Arkansas to 12-5 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Meibrys Viloria hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning, and Travis Jones tripled and doubled as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Springfield Cardinals 12-5 on Saturday.

The double by Viloria capped a four-run inning and gave the Naturals a 4-0 lead after Khalil Lee hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Trailing 7-2, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Dylan Carlson hit a two-run home run.

The Naturals later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

NW Arkansas starter Brady Singer (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over five innings. Opposing starter Johan Oviedo (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over five innings.

Carlson homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for the Cardinals.