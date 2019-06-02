Allen, Hannah and Hargrove lead Stockton in win

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Nick Allen, Jameson Hannah and Hunter Hargrove each had three hits, as the Stockton Ports beat the Lancaster JetHawks 12-3 on Saturday.

Allen tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs. Hannah doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.

Stockton had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the first and second innings.

In the first, Alfonso Rivas and Jonah Bride hit RBI singles, while Hargrove hit a two-run single in the second.

Seth Martinez (2-3) got the win in relief while Lancaster starter Lucas Gilbreath (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.