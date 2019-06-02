Fouts’ 3-hitter lifts Alabama past Arizona, into WCWS semis

Montana Fouts pitched a complete-game shutout, and Alabama defeated Arizona 2-0 in a Women's College World Series elimination game on Saturday night.

Fouts, a freshman, gave up three hits and struck out nine. Bailey Hemphill doubled to knock in the game's only two runs in the third inning.

Alabama (59-9) advanced to play top-seeded Oklahoma in the semifinals on Sunday. The Crimson Tide will have to defeat the Sooners twice, while the Sooners only need one win to advance to the championship series. Oklahoma defeated Alabama 3-2 on the opening day of the tournament.

Arizona (48-14) loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, but couldn't capitalize. Hanah Bowen lined out hard to Hemphill for the third out, and Alabama escaped without allowing a run.

Alabama left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, giving the Wildcats a chance.

Arizona's Rylee Pierce launched a ball deep to right field, but Alabama's KB Sides caught it at the warning track for the first out, and the Crimson Tide eventually held on for the shutout.