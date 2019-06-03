Former Tar Heel star Julius Peppers makes first appearance on College Football HOF ballot

Julius Peppers: A look at an NFL legend After 17 years in the NFL, Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers announced his retirement on Friday, Feb. 1, 2018. Here's a look at his career as a Panther. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After 17 years in the NFL, Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers announced his retirement on Friday, Feb. 1, 2018. Here's a look at his career as a Panther.

Former North Carolina Tar Heels and Carolina Panthers star Julius Peppers will make his first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Peppers, who played at UNC from 1998 to 2001, is one of 76 bowl subdivision candidates who will be on the 2020 ballot.

The National Football Foundation announced on Monday the names of the players and six coaches who will be considered for the Hall of Fame. UNC football coach Mack Brown was part of the 2019 Hall of Fame class.

This is Pepper’s first appearance on the ballot. He was a unanimous first-team all-American in 2001 and won the Bednarik and Lombardi awards. He was also the Chevrolet Defensive Player of the Year and finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In 2000, he led the ACC with 24 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. He ranks second all-time in program history with 30.5 sacks. Peppers was drafted No. 2 overall in 2002 by the Carolina Panthers.

If inducted, Peppers would be the sixth UNC football players inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The announcement of the 2020 Class will be made in January 2020.