Fisher’s run leads Winston-Salem to 4-2 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jameson Fisher scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 4-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Monday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Dash a 3-2 lead after Nick Madrigal scored on an error earlier in the inning.

The Dash tacked on another run in the ninth when Fisher hit a solo home run.

Winston-Salem left-hander Konnor Pilkington (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Nivaldo Rodriguez (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after he allowed three runs on just one hit over five innings.

Winston-Salem improved to 5-1 against Fayetteville this season.