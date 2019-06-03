Smith’s homer leads Charleston to 4-3 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Canaan Smith hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 4-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Monday.

The home run by Smith scored Eduardo Torrealba and Brandon Lockridge to give the RiverDogs a 3-1 lead.

After Greensboro added a run in the third, the Grasshoppers tied the game in the fifth inning when Fabricio Macias hit an RBI double, bringing home Lolo Sanchez.

The RiverDogs took the lead for good in the eighth when Lockridge hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jhony Brito (3-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while John O'Reilly (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.