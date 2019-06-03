Adcock leads Corpus Christi to 4-3 win over Midland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Brett Adcock allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks over the Midland RockHounds in a 4-3 win on Monday.

Adcock (1-5) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing three runs.

Corpus Christi started the scoring with a big third inning, when Seth Beer hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by Granden Goetzman.

Following the big inning, the RockHounds cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Dairon Blanco hit a two-run triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Nate Mondou.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Milburn (2-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.