Raquet, Agustin carry Potomac to 6-1 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Telmito Agustin doubled and singled twice, and Nick Raquet allowed just four hits over six innings as the Potomac Nationals defeated the Salem Red Sox 6-1 on Monday.

Raquet (4-5) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

Potomac started the scoring in the first inning when Cole Freeman and Agustin hit RBI doubles.

After Potomac added a run in the second when Armond Upshaw scored on an error, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Pedro Castellanos hit an RBI double, scoring Jagger Rusconi.

The Nationals later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Aldrem Corredor hit an RBI single, while Freeman and Corredor both drove in a run in the eighth.

Kutter Crawford (3-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and nine hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked four.