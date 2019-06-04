Former Providence High star picked in first round of MLB draft

NC State’s Will Wilson: ‘You just go out there and play for the guys beside you each and every day’ N.C. State shortstop Will Wilson talks about staying grounded before the MLB draft and graduating in three years during an interview before the Wolfpack's play starts in the ACC Tournament in May 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK N.C. State shortstop Will Wilson talks about staying grounded before the MLB draft and graduating in three years during an interview before the Wolfpack's play starts in the ACC Tournament in May 2019.

Former Providence High School star Logan Davidson’s college career came to an end on Sunday. But his pro career began Monday.

The Oakland A’s took the Clemson shortstop, a former Charlotte Observer player of the year, with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Davidson, a Charlotte native, hit .291 with 15 homers, 55 RBIs and 18 doubles this season for the Tigers and was a second team all-ACC selection.

He was one of three Charlotte-area players selected in the first round Monday night.

N.C. State shortstop Will Wilson, who played at Kings Mountain, went No. 15 overall to the Los Angeles Angels. Wilson led the Wolfpack in hitting (.335 batting average) and home runs (16) and was second on the team with 57 RBIs.

The Arizona Diamondbacks used the No. 33 selection, a compensatory pick, on right-hander Brennan Malone, who played three seasons at Porter Ridge High School in Indian Trail before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

He also is the second member of his family to be taken in the MLB Draft. His father, Mark Davidson, also played at Clemson and was taken in the 11th round of 1982 draft by the Minnesota Twins. He played in the majors from 1986 to 1991 with the Twins and Houston Astros.

“He definitely let me come to the game,” Logan Davidson said about his father during a conference call with Bay Area reporters. “He didn’t like to put pressure on me to go hit. We had a cage up near the barn. We hit almost every night. He always had it so I would have to ask him to go hit. I think that’s the best way I do it. That way I didn’t get burned out.”

At Providence, Davidson earned Observer player of the year honors in 2016. He went 10-1 with 78 strikeouts as a pitcher while hitting .430 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs. The Panthers spent most of that season ranked nationally and reached the N.C. 4A semifinals.

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Davidson in the 30th round of the 2016, but he signed with Clemson.

MLB Network analysts compared Davidson to New York Mets shortstop Jed Lowrie, who also played for Oakland.





The biggest knock on Davidson was his struggles in the summer Cape Cod League, which uses wooden bats. He hit just .200 in 79 games. But D1 Baseball’s Aaron Fitt praised Davidson’s potential in a Twitter post Monday night.

“I understand why Davidson went No. 29, there’s some swing-and-miss and he struggled in the Cape. But he’s got top-10-picks talent,” Fitt posted. “I think he’s got the highest upside of all the college shortstops taken in the first round, as a switch-hitter with power and a rifle arm at short.”

Charlotte Observer archives, the San Jose (Calif.) Mercury-News and the (Raleigh) News & Observer contributed to this report.



