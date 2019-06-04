Ortiz helps to shut out Bowie, New Hampshire wins 3-0

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Willy Ortiz and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Bowie Baysox 3-0 on Tuesday.

Ortiz (1-3) went five scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking three to get the win. Dean Kremer (0-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

In the first inning, New Hampshire went up 1-0 early on a single by Santiago Espinal that scored Forrest Wall. The Fisher Cats scored again in the second when Chad Spanberger hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Espinal.

The Baysox were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Fisher Cats' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.