Sullivan’s homer leads Montgomery to 1-0 win over Tennessee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Brett Sullivan hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 1-0 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday.

Starter Sam McWilliams (4-2) got the win while Michael Rucker (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

The Smokies were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.