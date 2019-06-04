Jaquez’s single leads Lexington to 6-3 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Rubendy Jaquez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 6-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday.

The single by Jaquez gave the Legends a 4-3 lead and capped a three-run inning for Lexington. Earlier in the inning, Lexington tied the game when Freddy Fermin hit an RBI single.

The Legends later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Jaquez hit an RBI single and then scored on an error to secure the victory.

Lexington left-hander Austin Cox (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brayan Bello (2-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Drive, Jordan Wren homered and singled twice, driving home two runs. Triston Casas had a pair of hits.

Lexington improved to 4-2 against Greenville this season.