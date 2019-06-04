Lee, Freeman spur Potomac to 5-3 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Cole Freeman doubled twice and singled, and Andrew Lee struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Potomac Nationals topped the Salem Red Sox 5-3 on Tuesday. With the victory, the Nationals swept the three-game series.

Lee (2-3) allowed one run and three hits while walking one to get the win.

Salem got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Jagger Rusconi advanced to third on a wild pitch, went to second on a wild pitch, and then scored on a single by Tanner Nishioka.

The Nationals took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. Aldrem Corredor and Telmito Agustin hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.

The Nationals tacked on another run in the eighth when Freeman hit an RBI single, scoring Armond Upshaw.

Salem saw its comeback attempt come up short after Keith Curcio hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to cut the Potomac lead to 5-3.

Jhonathan Diaz (2-5) went four innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Nishioka singled three times for the Red Sox.