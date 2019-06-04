Rodriguez, Aybar lead Monclova to 15-1 win over Dos Laredos

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Erick Aybar had two hits and two RBI, and Daniel Rodriguez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Acereros del Norte defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 15-1 on Tuesday.

D. Rodriguez (4-2) allowed one run while striking out four to get the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the Acereros took the lead for good with six runs in the second inning. The Acereros sent 11 men to the plate as Aybar hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Bruce Maxwell en route to the six-run lead.

The Acereros later scored in three more innings to put the game away, including three runs in the third and seventh innings. In the third, Francisco Peguero drove in two runs and Chris Carter drove in one, while Maxwell drove in two runs and Juan Carlos Perez drove in one in the seventh.

Jose Oyervides (6-4) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Josh Rodriguez homered and singled for the Tecolotes.