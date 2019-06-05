Mystics beat Sky 103-85 for 2nd win in new arena

Kristi Tolliver had 19 points, six assists and four steals, Elena Delle Donne added 12 points and seven rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 103-85 on Wednesday night.

Washington led 27-25 at the end of the first quarter before using a 24-8 spurt, including a 9-0 run, to open the second quarter, for an 18-point lead. The Mystics were ahead by as many as 21 points in the opening 20 minutes and it was 57-42 at the break.

Emma Meesseman played her last game with Washington (2-1) until July due to international duty, finishing with 12 points, and Ariel Atkins scored all 11 of her points in the first half. Delle Donne, the ex-Sky star, entered averaging 20 points and seven rebounds in six games against her former team, but she was just 4 of 14 from the field.

The Mystics shot 50% from the field, including 13 of 34 from 3-point range, in their eighth straight series win. Washington improved to 2-0 in its new home arena.

Diamond DeShields scored 24 points and Jantel Lavender added 15 for Chicago (1-2). Allie Quigley, averaging a team-high 17.5 points, was scoreless in 26 minutes.