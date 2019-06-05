Kasser, Gigliotti lift Lexington over Greenville 5-4

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Kyle Kasser singled twice, also stealing a base as the Lexington Legends beat the Greenville Drive 5-4 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Legends swept the three-game series.

Michael Gigliotti homered and singled for Lexington.

Lexington went up 4-0 in the third after Nick Hutchins hit a two-run double.

Trailing 5-2, the Drive cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Tyler Esplin hit a two-run home run.

Lexington right-hander Charlie Neuweiler (2-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alex Scherff (1-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.

Esplin homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Drive.

With the win, Lexington improved to 5-2 against Greenville this season.