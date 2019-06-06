Tavarez, Kemmer lead the way for Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Aneury Tavarez was a triple short of the cycle, scoring five runs and driving in three as the Generales de Durango topped the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 14-5 on Wednesday.

Jon Kemmer homered twice and doubled with five RBIs and two runs for Durango.

Durango scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when Tavarez hit a two-run home run and Carlos Garzon hit a two-run single.

Isaac Jimenez (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Aguascalientes starter Hector Ambriz (2-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Edson Garcia tripled and singled for the Rieleros.