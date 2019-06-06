Arredondo’s homer leads Puebla to 6-5 win over Oaxaca

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Arredondo hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Pericos de Puebla to a 6-5 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Wednesday.

The home run by Arredondo scored Nick Torres to give the Pericos a 6-4 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Oaxaca cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Moises Sierra.

Zack Segovia (3-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Oaxaca starter Esmil Rogers (5-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Erick Rodriguez homered and singled for the Guerreros.