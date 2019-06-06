Vosler, Urias lift El Paso over Iowa 8-5

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Jason Vosler homered twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Iowa Cubs 8-5 on Thursday. The Chihuahuas swept the three-game series with the win.

Luis Urias tripled, doubled and singled with an RBI and a run for El Paso.

El Paso went up 6-0 in the third after Jose Pirela and Esteban Quiroz scored on an error as part of a four-run inning.

After Iowa scored a run in the third on a home run by Luis Vazquez, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Robel Garcia hit a two-run home run.

The Chihuahuas later tacked on a run in both the fifth and eighth innings. Vosler hit solo home runs in both innings.

El Paso starter Jerry Keel (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Trevor Clifton (1-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over four innings.

For the Cubs, Vazquez homered and singled. Donnie Dewees homered and singled.