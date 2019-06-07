Gonzales gets the start for Mariners in series opener against Angels

Seattle Mariners (26-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-33, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-6, 4.89 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 4.09 ERA, .73 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle meet to begin a three-game series.

The Angels are 13-19 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .333 is fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .445.

The Mariners are 13-18 on the road. Seattle has hit 115 home runs this season, second in the majors. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 17, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 68 hits and has 23 RBIs. Trout is 11-for-31 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 29 extra base hits and has 32 RBIs. Mallex Smith has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .229 batting average, 6.25 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (concussion).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: day-to-day (leg), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).