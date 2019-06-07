Kemp’s homer leads Syracuse to 3-1 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 3-1 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday.

The home run by Kemp scored Danny Espinosa to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

The RailRiders cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Trey Amburgey hit a solo home run.

The Mets tacked on another run in the ninth when Luis Guillorme hit an RBI double, scoring Ruben Tejada.

Syracuse right-hander Chris Flexen (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Randall Delgado (0-2) took the tough loss in the International League game after giving up two runs and one hit over seven innings.

Despite the loss, Scranton/WB is 7-3 against Syracuse this season.