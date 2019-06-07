Haase leads Columbus over Norfolk 5-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Eric Haase homered twice as the Columbus Clippers beat the Norfolk Tides 5-1 on Friday.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Norfolk cut into the lead when Christopher Bostick hit a solo home run.

Columbus answered in the bottom of the frame when Haase hit a two-run home run.

The Clippers tacked on another run in the fifth when Daniel Johnson hit an RBI single, bringing home Mark Mathias.

Columbus right-hander Shao-Ching Chiang (4-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Luis Ortiz (2-6) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over seven innings.

For the Tides, Bostick homered and doubled.

With the win, Columbus improved to 7-1 against Norfolk this season.