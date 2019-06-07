Jones’ single leads Hartford to 8-4 win over Binghamton

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Mylz Jones hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to an 8-4 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday.

The single by Jones, part of a three-run inning, gave the Yard Goats a 5-4 lead before Colton Welker hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the eighth when Bret Boswell scored when a runner was thrown out.

Welker homered and doubled, driving in four runs for Hartford.

Heath Holder (4-1) got the win in relief while Joe Zanghi (2-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Jason Krizan homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Rumble Ponies.