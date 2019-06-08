Matz expected to start as New York hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (33-29, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (30-33, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (5-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Mets: Steven Matz (4-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to Citi Field to take on the New York Mets.

The Mets are 17-11 in home games. New York has slugged .421 this season. Dom Smith leads the team with a .629 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Rockies are 15-17 in road games. The Colorado pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 4.92, Jon Gray leads the staff with a mark of 4.11. The Rockies won the last meeting 5-1. Antonio Senzatela secured his fifth victory and David Dahl went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Jacob deGrom took his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 45 RBIs and is batting .260. Smith has 10 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for New York.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and has 54 RBIs. Trevor Story is 16-for-37 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .264 batting average, 4.82 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 8-2, .298 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (quad).

Rockies Injuries: Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: day-to-day (finger), Mike Dunn: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).