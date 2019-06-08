Potomac beats Lynchburg 7-2

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Alex Dunlap and Gage Canning scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 7-2 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday.

The play tied the game 2-2.

The Nationals took the lead for good in the sixth when Nick Banks hit an RBI double, bringing home Osvaldo Abreu.

Jeremy McKinney (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Lynchburg starter Adam Scott (3-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Jonathan Laureano homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Hillcats.