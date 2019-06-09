Downs’ homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 7-4 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Jeter Downs hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-4 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Saturday.

The home run by Downs capped a four-run inning and gave the Quakes a 4-0 lead after Donovan Casey hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the 66ers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Ryan Vega hit a solo home run and Justin Upton hit a two-run single.

With the score tied 4-4 in the sixth, the Quakes took the lead for good when Starling Heredia hit an RBI single, scoring Casey.

Austin Hamilton (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Oliver Ortega (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.

The 66ers failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. Vega homered and singled for the 66ers.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 9-4 against Inland Empire this season.