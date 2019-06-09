Querecuto’s single leads Reno to 5-3 win over Memphis

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Juniel Querecuto hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 5-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday.

The single by Querecuto scored Travis Snider and Wyatt Mathisen to give the Aces a 2-0 lead.

The Redbirds cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Adolis Garcia hit an RBI single, scoring Tyler O'Neill.

The Aces later added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Abraham Almonte hit a two-run home run, while Querecuto hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Memphis saw its comeback attempt come up short after Lane Thomas hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Drew Robinson in the sixth inning to cut the Reno lead to 5-3.

Reno starter Taylor Widener (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Reyes (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and three hits over four innings.

Jose Godoy homered and singled for the Redbirds.