McDonald scores winning run in 10th, Stockton beats San Jose 8-7 in walk-off finish

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Mickey McDonald scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Stockton Ports beat the San Jose Giants 8-7 on Saturday.

McDonald scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk and stole second.

Earlier in the inning, Jeremy Eierman homered, scoring Lazaro Armenteros and Trace Loehr to tie the game 7-7.

The Giants took a 7-4 lead in the top of the 10th when Kyle McPherson hit a two-run double as part of a three-run inning.

Nick Highberger (3-2) got the win in relief while Caleb Simpson (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Giants, Joey Bart homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.