Hoffman scheduled to start for Colorado against New York

Colorado Rockies (33-30, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (31-33, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-2, 7.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 4.83 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Colorado will play at Citi Field on Sunday.

The Mets are 18-11 in home games. The New York pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 11.2.

The Rockies are 15-18 in road games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. David Dahl leads the team with a mark of .332. The Mets won the last meeting 5-3. Steven Matz secured his fifth victory and Carlos Gomez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Jon Gray registered his fifth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 21 home runs and is slugging .604. Dominic Smith is 10-for-25 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 16 home runs home runs and is slugging .600. Trevor Story is 17-for-39 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.72 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rockies: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (quad).

Rockies Injuries: Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Dunn: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).