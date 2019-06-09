Miami hosts Atlanta after Richards’ strong performance

Atlanta Braves (35-29, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-39, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Trevor Richards. Richards went seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with five strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Marlins are 9-21 against opponents from the NL East. Miami has hit 47 home runs this season, last in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with nine, averaging one every 19.3 at-bats.

The Braves are 9-8 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .326 is fourth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .400. The Braves won the last meeting 1-0. Julio Teheran notched his fourth victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-4 with a double for Atlanta. Trevor Richards registered his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alfaro leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is slugging .454. Brian Anderson is 11-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Freeman leads the Braves with 17 home runs home runs and is slugging .594. Riley is 11-for-40 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Braves: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).