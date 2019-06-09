Sports
North Carolina lands Virginia Tech transfer cornerback Bryce Watts
North Carolina has landed Virginia Tech transfer Bryce Watts.
Watts, a 6-foot, 177-pound junior defensive back, announced on social media Sunday he was transferring to UNC. He had 24 tackles last season, six pass breakups and an interception. He played in all but one game due to a fractured arm.
He has two years of eligibility left and will likely have to sit a year due to NCAA Division I transfer rules.
Watts’ addition will provide much needed depth to a position that is depleted. The Tar Heels are short on cornerbacks this season after one medically retired, one transferred and another switched positions to wide receiver.
