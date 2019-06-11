Procyshen’s double leads Rancho Cuca. to 7-5 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Jordan Procyshen hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-5 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday.

The double by Procyshen scored Marcus Chiu and Nick Yarnall to give the Quakes a 2-1 lead.

Trailing 6-3, the 66ers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Gareth Morgan hit a two-run home run.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the ninth when Jeren Kendall scored on an error.

Kendall homered and tripled, scoring two runs for Rancho Cuca..

Melvin Jimenez (1-0) got the win in relief while Inland Empire starter Travis Herrin (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.

For the 66ers, Jordan Zimmerman homered, doubled and singled.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 11-4 against Inland Empire this season.