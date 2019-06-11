San Francisco faces San Diego following Bumgarner’s solid showing

San Diego Padres (33-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-38, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (4-4, 2.97 ERA, .89 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Giants: Tyler Beede (0-2, 8.15 ERA, 2.15 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with five strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Padres are 14-13 against division opponents. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .293 this season, led by Eric Hosmer with a mark of .326. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 28 RBIs and is batting .215. Brandon Crawford is 6-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 28 extra base hits and has 35 RBIs. Ian Kinsler has 10 hits and is batting .357 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Belt: day-to-day (illness), Buster Posey: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Matt Strahm: 10-day IL (rib), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle).