A Sweden supporter and Chile fan lock lips as their teams battle at the World Cup
Soccer allegiances may run deep, but for these two, they don’t run deeper than love.
During what is currently a scoreless Sweden - Chile match on Tuesday, broadcast cameras caught two women — one a Chile fan, the other a Sweden supporter — putting their differences aside to lock lips at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
“You don’t see that much at a men’s game,” one Twitter user wrote.
